e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism

Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 also discussed broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The expert group also discussed tracking of the vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery.
The expert group also discussed tracking of the vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery.(Representative photo/REUTERS)
         

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 which met for the first time on Wednesday, deliberated on the conceptualization and implementation mechanisms for creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The expert group also discussed tracking of the vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery.

The meeting was chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member Niti Aayog along with Secretary (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) as co-Chair.

The group discussed broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the statement said.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability

“The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.”

“The expert group discussed on the financial resources required for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same. Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain and associated infrastructure for roll out of Covid-19 vaccination were also taken up.”

The members also deliberated on strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of the vaccine.

“Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed,” the statement said.

The meeting also took into account India’s support to its key neighbors and development partner countries for Covid-19 vaccines.

“The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle income countries,” it said.

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Parth is immature, don’t give any importance to what he says: Sharad Pawar
Parth is immature, don’t give any importance to what he says: Sharad Pawar
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In