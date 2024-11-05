Govt plans celebrations to mark centenary of Congress session in Belagavi, Obama invited

The Karnataka government has announced an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic 1924 Congress session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi. As part of the event, the government has invited former US President Barack Obama to attend a joint assembly session as part of the celebrations. As part of the celebrations, tributes will be paid across 40 key sites that Gandhi visited throughout Karnataka, HK Patil said (PTI)

Minister for law and parliamentary affairs HK Patil said on Monday that chief minister Siddaramaiah extended an official invitation to Obama. “It has been decided to organise a joint Assembly session to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s chairing of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting. The event will take place at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi,” he said.

He further said that the date of the session will hinge on Obama’s confirmation, acknowledging the former President’s recognition of Gandhi as a global leader.

“We have invited this prominent leader and follower of Gandhi, who believes that Mahatma Gandhi is a global leader, not just an Indian one,” he added.

The centennial events will feature a comprehensive programme, including tributes across 40 key sites that Gandhi visited throughout Karnataka, said the minister following the meeting. The plans involve constructing memorials at these sites and organising “Rath Yatra Jyothis” from various districts, scheduled to arrive in Belagavi on December 26 and 27.

The government also plans to host conventions focused on youth, women, and fostering communal unity.

The 1924 session, chaired by Gandhi, is celebrated as a crucial moment in India’s fight for independence, marking Gandhi’s deeper engagement in the freedom struggle. “Mahatma Gandhi chaired the 39th AICC meeting before Independence, issuing a clarion call for freedom and inspiring many to join the struggle against British rule,” Patil remarked.

For Gadag district, the centenary also resonates with cultural significance. It was during this historic Congress session that the celebrated Kannada poem “Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannadanaadu” by Huyilagola Narayana Rao was performed by the famed vocalist Gangubai Hanagal, underscoring the event’s lasting legacy in Karnataka’s heritage.

In addition to memorialising Gandhi’s contributions, the celebrations aim to inspire younger generations with his ideals, the minister said. “I have been designated as the president of the centenary celebration committee by chief minister Siddaramaiah. The committee will visit Belagavi on Tuesday, November 5, and the centenary celebrations will continue until October 2 of next year,” Patil said.

Previously, there was speculation that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar might personally invite Obama during a recent US visit, though Shivakumar clarified that his trip was private and unrelated to the official invitation.