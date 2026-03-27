Govt raises commercial LPG supply to 70%; tells states to prioritise steel, automobile, labour-intensive industries
According to a letter to state chief secretaries, the centre has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70% of pre-crisis levels
The Union government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders to states from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. This has been done in view of the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran to meet the requirements of the steel, automobile and labour-intensive industries, the government says.
Oil secretary Neeraj Mittal, in a letter to state chief secretaries, directed that the additional supply should be prioritised for labour-intensive industries. These industries include steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which support other essential sectors.
According to the letter, the oil secretary allocated an additional 20 per cent in addition to the existing 50 per cent quota. "This would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," the letter said.
This decision comes as the West Asia/Middle East conflict has continued to disrupt global oil and gas supplies amid disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for shipping oil.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, also took to X and announced the increase in allocation. Puri wrote that while many countries have adopted strict fuel conservation measures, PM Narendra Modi continues to “remain an oasis of energy security, availability and affordability.”
He also informed that priority will be given to those industries where piped gas is not a substitute.
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Last week, the Centre announced an increase in gas allocation to states to 50 per cent. In an official letter to all state and UT chief secretaries, petroleum secretary Neeraj Mittal stated that the enhanced allocation aims to support key sectors, particularly those linked to food supply and public welfare.
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The letter also directed states to give priority to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food.
The earlier letter also noted that the measures will be implemented to prevent the diversion of supply. All industrial and commercial LPG consumers must register with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to be eligible for allocation under the 50 per cent supply, it has said.