Govt raises commercial LPG supply to 70%; tells states to prioritise steel, automobile, labour-intensive industries

The Union government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders to states from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. This has been done in view of the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran to meet the requirements of the steel, automobile and labour-intensive industries, the government says. Union government earlier raised commercial LPG supply to 50% (ANI Photo)

Oil secretary Neeraj Mittal, in a letter to state chief secretaries, directed that the additional supply should be prioritised for labour-intensive industries. These industries include steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which support other essential sectors.

According to the letter, the oil secretary allocated an additional 20 per cent in addition to the existing 50 per cent quota. "This would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," the letter said.

This decision comes as the West Asia/Middle East conflict has continued to disrupt global oil and gas supplies amid disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for shipping oil.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, also took to X and announced the increase in allocation. Puri wrote that while many countries have adopted strict fuel conservation measures, PM Narendra Modi continues to “remain an oasis of energy security, availability and affordability.”

He also informed that priority will be given to those industries where piped gas is not a substitute.

Also read: Switch to PNG if available or lose LPG supply: Govt's order to households amid shortage concerns