Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
The Centre has released the 17th weekly installment of ₹5,000 crore to 23 states and three Union Territories (UTs) to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation shortfall, the department of expenditure of the finance ministry said in a release on Saturday.
“So far, an amount of ₹1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.8307%,” the release stated.
The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.
The Modi government had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of states and UTs.
Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in government stock with tenor of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenor is equally divided among all states as per their GST compensation shortfall.
With the current release, the proportionate pending GST shortfall with respect to borrowing under 5 years tenor has been concluded for 16 states and 2 UTs.
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states & UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), the statement said.
“An amount of ₹1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.83 percent....Out of this, an amount of ₹91,460.34 crore has been released to states and an amount of ₹8,539.66 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly,” it said.
Total 17 rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Did not block any welfare scheme... ensured transparency’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From revenue deficit to special status: What CMs focussed on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China discuss next phase of disengagement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM calls for cooperative federalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy
- Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly ₹10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet
- In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox