Home / India News / Govt should give hefty compensation: Farooq Abdullah on Amshipora case

Govt should give hefty compensation: Farooq Abdullah on Amshipora case

This was Farooq Abdullah’s first address in the Parliament since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the local leaders were put into detention.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday.
National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI photo)
         

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday addressed Army’s Shopian encounter where three men were killed in July this year during his speech at the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Requesting government to compensate the victims, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, “I am happy that the Army has admitted that three Shopian men were killed mistakenly. I hope the government gives a hefty compensation,” as quoted by PTI.

This was Farooq Abdullah’s first address in the Parliament since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019. The local leaders were put into detention after the special status in Jammu and Kashmir was lifted.

“We are not against any operation carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, but we are against the killing of innocent lives during the operations,” Farooq Abdullahhad told news agency ANI on Amshipora case before his Parliament address. 

During an investigations into the Amshipora case, the army found evidence that its men (Jammu and Kashmir) violated powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir in which three Rajouri locals were killed.

The families of the three men have demanded severe punishment for the guilty.

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the investigation into the Amshipora case will be held with utmost fairness.

“Amshipora case investigations will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion. Indian Army is committed to the professional conduct of operations,” Army chief Naravane told ANI.

“Indian Army has zero-tolerance for violation of established guidelines while operating in disturbed areas,” he added.

