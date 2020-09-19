e-paper
Home / India News / India needs to hold talks with our other neighbour country, says Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday stepped inside the Parliament to attend the monsoon session more than a year since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(ANI photo)
         

During his address in Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah urged India to hold talks with other neighbour country, just like we have been holding talks with China to resolve issues.

“Like we are talking to China to resolve issues, we need to hold talks with the other neighbour country as well. People are dying every day, border skirmishes are on a rise. We need to find some solution,” ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah, National Conference MP, as saying in Lok Sabha.

On Internet network restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah questioned was the state supposed to grow if people did not have access to 4G facility.

“No progress is taking place in Jammu & Kashmir. People there do not have access to 4G facility, how are they going to grow in the present time when the rest of the country has access to every facility on the internet,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

