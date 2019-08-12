Govt tells Twitter to block accounts inciting anti-India content using Kashmir

india

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology has written to Twitter to suspend over half a dozen accounts spreading “unverified” and “malicious” content about situation in Kashmir.

The request has gone out to the social networking company on the basis of a recommendation from the ministry of home affairs.

The state has been under security lockdown since August 5 when the Central government moved to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories – J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without an assembly.

Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act has been invoked to write to Twitter to block these account for their “anti-India rants”, a person familiar with the matter said. The provision allows the government to issue issue directions to block public access of any information through any computer resource under certain circumstances.

“Internet facility is not available in Kashmir, so whatever these handles are spreading is unverified. They have a clear ‘anti-India’ tone, are malicious and unverified,” the person said.

“Even limited access to telephone has been provided at designated places to allow people to contact their family members and help travelling tourists,” this person said. “So whatever is being spread through these handles is certainly false.”

The government suspects that these handles are being operated by separatist leaders who are trying to create trouble in parts of the valley ahead of the Independence Day celebration.

It has decided that flag hoisting ceremony will take place in each panchayat in Kashmir valley on Independence Day.

