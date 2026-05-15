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    Govt to raise export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel and aviation fuel from May 16 onwards

    This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the Iran war started.

    Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:25 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    India raised its export duty on petrol and cut levies on diesel and aviation fuel on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out in February.

    Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹3 per litre while that on diesel has been raised to Rs. 16.5 per litre (ANI/Representational)
    Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹3 per litre while that on diesel has been raised to Rs. 16.5 per litre (ANI/Representational)

    Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to 3 per litre, a first since the Iran war started.

    Meanwhile, the duty on export of diesel has been reduced to 16.5 per litre, from 23 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to 16 per litre from 33 per litre.

    • HT News Desk
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