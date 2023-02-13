Govt wants to ensure no one falls behind in development: Prez Droupadi Murmu

LUCKNOW: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the government wants to ensure that no section of the society gets left behind in the race for development and that everyone progresses.

“We are tribals, we won’t get left behind...have this powerful mindset, spirit,” the President said during an interaction with the people of the Buxa tribe after distributing forest rights documents in Lucknow.

“UP has 25 crore residents, but only the Buxa group has been called because the government wants to ensure that no section of the society is left behind. Everyone should move forward. Every child should get the facility to study, get educated, and progress financially,” she said.

“The government wants the Buxa community to make progress because they are lagging in all spheres, including social, economic, and educational development,” the President added.

“When I was the governor (of Jharkhand), I asked the government to work for the development of tribes. There is a lot of work going on for them. Schools and colleges are opening for them. If the beginning is good, then all the problems will also be solved,” she said.

She stressed that education is critical and stressed the need to educate both sons and daughters.

“You should have a powerful mindset. A boost in spirit is necessary. I will speak to the government about opening schools nearby if necessary. Now Eklavya schools have been opened.”

“Tribal) Children need to participate in various competitions with children from other communities. We are tribals, we won’t get left behind, we’ll also be powerful, and we’ll also grow. This is how one should think,” she added.

Speaking further, the President said that they should also continue doing their traditional works (farming, animal husbandry).

Governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state (Independent Charge) for social welfare Aseem Arun presented mementos made by tribal groups to the President.