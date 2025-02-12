‘Govt working towards sustainable mobility’

While the automotive industry witnessed a 12% growth in India, reinforcing the country’s role as a global innovation and manufacturing hub, the government is working towards promoting sustainable mobility, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Bhupender Yadav reiterated India’s long-term goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Yadav reiterated India’s long-term goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

“For India the automotive industry is not just a sector; it is a pillar of national growth, contributing ₹20 lakh crore in revenue, 6.8% of our GDP, and providing livelihoods to over 30 million people,” he said in a post on X.

“It is clear with the growth projections in the mobility sector, there is imminent need for sustainability in the sector,” he said.

“India has taken several decisions in this direction that are consistent with its development paradigm. Government of India is taking proactive policy initiatives and developing frameworks to achieve its long-term low carbon development strategy. It outlines key transitions including developing an integrated, inclusive and efficient transport system,” he said.

The strategy underscores the need for a coordinated effort from various sectors to decouple economic growth from emissions, while promoting sustainable transportation system, he said.

The government has introduced a production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,000 crores, he said, with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products and attract investments in the automotive value chain.

“To promote sustainable mobility, the government has approved a new electric vehicle policy offering a range of incentives to attract investment from global EV companies and position India as a prime manufacturing hub for state-of-the-art EVs,” he said.

To escalate the transition to sustainable transportation, “the government has approved a $1.3 billion incentive scheme called PM e-drive”, Yadav said, in addition to the “PM e-bus seva scheme” which aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses across the country.

Yadav also listed out the government’s initiatives like National Mission on Sustainable Habitat (NMSH) and National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which are leading to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas of the country.

With an investment of over ₹19,000 crores, NGHM aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production. By 2030, India plans to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually, reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, he added.