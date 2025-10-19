GRAP 2 restrictions in Delhi day before Diwali: What’s allowed and what’s not

Delhi has moved into Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300, marking the air as “very poor.” GRAP 2 restrictions were announced in Delhi on Sunday.

In an order on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management, which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel, said the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped and is expected to worsen.

Why GRAP 2? "The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4:00 PM and 302 at 7:00 PM. The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," it noted.

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly decides to invoke all actions under Stage-II ('Very Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force,” the central agency's statement added.

The AQI on Sunday evening was recorded at 296, nearing 'very poor' levels, the Central Pollution Control Board said in its daily bulletin. Meanwhile, the pollution levels in Noida and Ghaziabad was recorded in the 'very poor' category, while that of Faridabad was at 'moderate' levels.

What’s are the strict restrictions? Certain activities remain restricted under GRAP Stage II:

Use of coal and firewood is banned across Delhi NCR, including the operation of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.

Diesel generator sets are only allowed for emergency and essential services.

All construction and demolition sites, as well as industrial units under specific closure orders, are not permitted to resume operations.

What steps will be taken? Under Stage II of GRAP, the following steps will be implemented:

Roads will undergo mechanised sweeping, and anti-smog guns will be deployed. Water sprinkling will be carried out daily to reduce dust, especially at pollution hotspots.

Power suppliers must ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to minimise the use of diesel generators.

Alerts about air pollution levels will be issued through newspapers, television, and radio.

Residents are encouraged to use public transport instead of personal vehicles wherever possible.

Commuters are advised to take less congested routes even if they are slightly longer.

Regular replacement of air filters in automobiles at recommended intervals is recommended.