Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GRAP 4 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution levels

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 07:37 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday re-imposed GRAP IV restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after air quality deteriorated

The Centre on Wednesday re-imposed GRAP IV restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after air quality deteriorated

Commuters step out in light foggy winter cold morning amid rising air pollution at Mayur Vihar Road, in New Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Commuters step out in light foggy winter cold morning amid rising air pollution at Mayur Vihar Road, in New Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub committee decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force, the statement read.

“All actions of the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP,” the statement added.

On January 12, the CAQM revoked Stage 3 restrictions after the AQI in Delhi improved due to rainfall.
 

Delhi-NCR schools in online mode under GRAP 4 restrictions

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On