GRAP 4 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution levels

The Centre on Wednesday re-imposed GRAP IV restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after air quality deteriorated. Commuters step out in light foggy winter cold morning amid rising air pollution at Mayur Vihar Road, in New Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub committee decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force, the statement read.

“All actions of the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP,” the statement added.

On January 12, the CAQM revoked Stage 3 restrictions after the AQI in Delhi improved due to rainfall.



Delhi-NCR schools in online mode under GRAP 4 restrictions

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.