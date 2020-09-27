e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Great to see Akali Dal holding flag of farmer’s rights aloft’: Farooq Abdullah on NDA exit

‘Great to see Akali Dal holding flag of farmer’s rights aloft’: Farooq Abdullah on NDA exit

The SAD on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm legislations and the non-inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Akali Dal has truly fought for the farmers of the nation.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Akali Dal has truly fought for the farmers of the nation. (PTI Photo)
         

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called up SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and praised him for taking a stand against the farm bills.

The NC chief also backed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s demand for inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier in the day, given his assent to the contentious farm legislations and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill which provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages, in addition to Urdu and English.

The SAD on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm legislations and the non-inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill. Praising the “courageous and principled stand” taken by the SAD, the NC chief said: “In doing so, you are not only living up to the glorious legacy of your party but have also provided a ray of hope to the farmers and other beleaguered sections of society in the country”.

According to a statement issued by the SAD here, Abdullah said that he was proud of his “long association with the Akali movements as a regional party committed to the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country.” “No one in the country has fought for farmers like the Akalis always have and it is great to see you holding that flag aloft,” said the statement quoting Abdullah.

Abdullah expressed complete support and solidarity with the SAD in its fight for justice for farmers and the status of Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir.

Badal thanked Abdullah for his support and blessings.

