Home / India News / Greater Noida locality sealed for two days as man tests positive for Covid-19

Greater Noida locality sealed for two days as man tests positive for Covid-19

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:53 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Brajesh Narain Singh, has ordered to seal Block B residential area of Sector Alpha 1 in Greater Noida after a 31-year-old man was found positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday night. All the residents of the locality have been asked to stay in self-quarantine from Sunday morning, 10am, till Tuesday, 7pm. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district has gone up to 6.

The infected person had returned from Dubai recently and his sample was taken on March 18. The National Centre for Disease Control informed health officials that the person, who has Dubai travel history, has tested positive around 9.30pm on Saturday.

“We are in the process of collecting details about the infected person’s family and the sanitisation work of the area is going on. The area has been sealed as a precautionary measure,” said Prasoon Dwivedi, sub-divisional magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Officials told the residents of the society that any violation of the orders of the DM related to the ban on entry and exit of people from the housing complex will call for legal action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are in the process of tracing all the contacts of the sixth Covid-19 patient. Our officials have gone to his residence to find out family details of the person. The area has been sealed as per the orders of the DM as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The infected person is admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences. “The person lived with four family members and all have been quarantined,” added Bhargava.

On Saturday morning, one more person from sector 74 was found positive for the Covid-19 after he returned from Europe. All the residents living in his society have been home quarantined for two days as per the orders of the DM.

