Grenade blast in Assam’s Tinsukia leaves one dead, 2 injured

According to the information available, two people on a motorcycle lobbed a grenade inside a shop at Tingrai Bazaar area
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:42 PM IST

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a market in Digboi of Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

According to the information available, two people on a motorcycle lobbed a grenade inside a shop at Tingrai Bazaar area.

“A grenade blast did take place. We are trying to gather more details of the incident,” Tinsukia deputy commissioner Diganta Saikia said.

The incident comes three days after a 12-year-old boy was killed when a grenade, which he found lying on the roadside, went off in Kotha Adarsha Gaon, again in Tinsukia.

Assam Police later informed that the grenade may have been “dropped mistakenly” by security forces during routine movement in the area.

