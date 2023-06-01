Home / Business / GST collection rises 12% to 1.57 lakh crore in May: Finance Ministry

GST collection rises 12% to 1.57 lakh crore in May: Finance Ministry

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 01, 2023 05:54 PM IST

During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12 per cent higher.

GST collection in May rose 12 per cent to 1.57 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May last year was about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.41 lakh crore.(HT File Photo)
The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is 1,57,090 crore of which Central GST is 28,411 crore, State GST is 35,828 crore, Integrated GST is 81,363 crore (including 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is 11,489 crore (including 1,057 crore collected on import of goods).

"The revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Last month, GST collection was at a record high of 1.87 lakh crore.

