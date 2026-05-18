There are so many trading mentors online right now that the word “mentor” has basically lost its meaning. Everyone has a course. Everyone has a Telegram group. Everyone has screenshots of trades that somehow only ever go up. GTF A Stock market institute has already worked with 500,000+ learners and built 35,000+ certified traders, which makes you pause for a second.

So when someone tells you to look into GTF and what Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar are doing there, the first reaction is yeah, okay, another one.

But here’s where it gets different: GTF A Stock market institute has already worked with 500,000+ learners and built 35,000+ certified traders, which makes you pause for a second. And when you actually spend some real time understanding how GTF works, that skepticism fades pretty quickly.

The Standard Trading Course Experience Nobody Warns You About The typical trading course experience in India goes something like this. You pay somewhere between five and twenty thousand rupees. You get access to a library of recorded modules. Someone teaches you about candlesticks, RSI, and maybe a little options theory. You get a certificate PDF at the end. And then you are on your own, staring at a live chart, wondering why nothing you learned is actually working in real market conditions.

This is not a GTF-specific problem. This is the default experience in trading education in India right now. The course ends, and the trader is left alobne.

What nobody tells you going in is that the technical knowledge, the patterns, the indicators, the setups, that stuff is honestly the easier part of becoming a trader. The harder part is what happens inside your head when a trade goes against you. When you are down eight thousand rupees and every instinct is screaming at you to do something, anything, just make it stop. That moment is where traders are made or broken. Almost no course in India actually prepares you for it

This is where the real problem begins to show, not in the lack of knowledge, but in the lack of guidance when it actually matters. Because knowing a setup is one thing, but executing it under pressure, with real money on the line, is something entirely different. And this is exactly the space where most traders start losing consistency. GTF does. That is the short answer. But it helps to understand what that actually looks like in practice.

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How Arun Singh Tanwar Thinks About Trading Differently? Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir are still the ones teaching. Not a team of juniors. Not a pre-recorded video library with their face on the thumbnail. Them, live in the sessions.

The standard lifecycle of a successful online educator in India goes something like this. Build the brand, teach a few batches personally, grow, hire junior faculty, step back gradually, and become more of a figurehead. The content quality does not crash overnight. But the energy, the accountability, the actual relationship between mentor and student, that quietly disappears.

GTF has not done that. And it is not just a nice detail. It actually affects the quality of what you learn.

When Sooraj Sir is breaking down a volatile market session in real time, talking through what he is seeing, what he is considering, and where he is unsure, you are getting access to a real thinking process.

Not a polished explanation of something that already happened. The messiness is part of it. The moments of "okay, wait, let me look at this again" are part of it. That is how real traders think, and you can only learn it by watching a real trader think. Recorded videos cannot do this. Junior faculty reading from a teaching guide cannot do this. At GTF, the founders still show up.

What Sooraj Singh Gurjar Means When He Talks About Consistency? Arun Singh Tanwar has a different way of teaching; he not only clears the confusion built but also teaches lessons based on trading experiences that come from years of actually being in the market. It’s this depth of real-market understanding that often leads many traders to see him as the best stock market mentor, not because of claims, but because of how his teaching actually translates in live conditions.

For many traders, this is exactly why he is also considered a top stock market mentor in India, especially by those who have experienced his approach firsthand. He says things like discipline protects you more than prediction ever will, and it sounds simple, almost too simple. But when you sit with it, especially after making a trade based on a gut feeling and watching it go sideways, it starts to land differently.

The thing about GTF's approach is that it is not anti-technical. They absolutely teach price action, demand and supply zones, market structure, and options flow. The technical foundation is solid. But what makes it different is the why behind everything. You are not just told what to do. You are walked through the reasoning until you actually understand the logic for yourself.

And that changes everything.

When you understand why a rule exists, you stop looking for reasons to break it. You stop telling yourself "this situation is different" every time the market makes you uncomfortable. That little voice that convinces traders to override their own system, GTF is specifically trying to silence that voice by replacing it with genuine understanding. Most courses try to give you a rulebook. GTF is trying to give you the thinking that makes the rulebook feel natural.

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Founder-Led Mentorship Is Rarer Than You Think Sooraj Sir talks a lot about the fact that consistency isn't built in one trade. It's built into habits. That phrase doesn't sound revolutionary. But follow that idea to its conclusion and you start to see why GTF's mentorship is structured the way it is. If consistency comes from habits, then bad trades aren't just losses; they're data about your habits.

Are you entering too early because you're afraid of missing out?

Are you holding losers too long because you can't admit you were wrong?

Are you cutting winners short because you'd rather lock in a small profit than risk watching it disappear?

These are all habit questions, not strategy questions. And they don't get solved by learning a new indicator. GTF has built loss review and win review into their culture. Both matter. A lot of traders obsess over their bad trades and barely look at their good ones, which means they miss the part where a profitable trade might have been badly executed and they just got lucky. That distinction matters enormously over hundreds of trades. GTF makes students look at both sides, without guilt about the losses and without arrogance about the wins. This emotional balance is genuinely hard to build, easy to describe, and almost never actually taught, and is embedded in how GTF runs.

The Mentorship Does Not Stop When the Course Does Most trading courses have a clear finish line. You complete the modules, receive a certificate, and that is it. The assumption is that you now have everything you need. But three months later, when you are sitting in a losing streak you do not understand, there is nobody to call.

GTF built their model differently. The mentorship does not end when a course ends. Live market discussions, real-time analysis, and ongoing guidance on risk and capital management. These are part of how GTF actually operates, not upsold as premium extras after the fact.

The logic is straightforward. Trading is not something you figure out once and then have forever. Markets change. A strategy that worked in a trending market can quietly bleed you in a ranging one. A trader without ongoing support does not just plateau. They often go backwards, falling back into emotional habits the moment things get difficult. Having access to mentorship beyond the initial learning period is close to a necessity for any serious trader.

What the GTF Mentorship Plan Actually Offers? For traders who want to go deep into this work, GTF has put together a dedicated lifetime Mentorship Plan priced at 15000/- rupees plus GST. What makes it worth paying attention to is that it is not limited to people already enrolled in a live batch. Any serious trader can come in.

The plan includes access to advanced programs, specifically Trading in the Zone 2.0 and Trading in the Zone 2.0 Extended. These go beyond technical analysis into the deeper layers of trading psychology, rule-based decision-making, and building the kind of mental toughness that lets a trader stay steady when conditions get rough.

If you have already done some technical study elsewhere and you are hitting the wall that most traders eventually hit, where you know what to do but cannot make yourself do it, this is directly built for that problem.

Gtf Is Not Just Offering Trading In The Zone; It Is A Full Learning Setup This is where GTF starts to look very different from anything else in the market. Most institutes stop at the course. GTF has built an entire ecosystem around it, and each piece actually connects to the next.

The Learning Management System, or LMS, is where live sessions happen. Market movements are explained in real time so students understand not just what is happening but why. GTF has also launched an LMS Library for anyone who missed a live session or wants to go back and revisit a concept. It is available at fifteen thousand rupees plus GST, though live batch students get access for free. An upgraded version called LMS 2 is also available, offering six months of access to recorded content for thirty thousand rupees plus GST, or a monthly option at five thousand rupees plus GST.

Then there is GTF Eye, which is one of the more practical tools GTF has built. It works like a human stock scanner. Instead of sitting and going through hundreds of charts manually, GTF Eye flags stocks that are already near or inside key demand and supply zones. It even has different modes that help traders decide when to be more aggressive and when to sit on their hands. For anyone who has spent hours scanning charts and still felt like they missed the good setups, this tool makes a real difference.

GTF also has its own indicator, and recently, a GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended. The original indicator automatically marks demand and supply zones on charts, which is something that takes a lot of time and practice to do well manually. The upgraded version goes further, it shows multiple timeframes on a single chart and brings in fundamental data alongside the technical view. For a trader who wants the full picture without jumping between five different tools, that combination is genuinely useful.

The point of all of this is not to overwhelm students with features. The point is that every part of the GTF setup feeds the same goal, helping traders become more independent, more disciplined, and more consistent over time.

Why GTF Has Reached Over 500,000 Learners Without Relying on Hype GTF has been operating out of Jaipur and has worked with over five lakh learners. More than thirty-five thousand traders have been certified through their programs. Those are not small numbers. And the reason they have built that kind of reach without relying on aggressive marketing or promise-heavy advertising is simple. The mentorship actually works.

Not for everyone, not instantly, and not without the student putting in real effort. But for the people who show up seriously, do the internal work, and stay consistent, it works.

There is no shortage of people in India who want to trade. The market has never been more accessible. But accessibility and actual skill are two very different things, and the gap between them is where most retail traders lose money.

What Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar have built at GTF is a serious attempt to close that gap. Not with shortcuts, not with signals, not with promises of quick returns, but with the kind of patient, founder-led mentorship that actually changes how a trader thinks over time. In a space full of noise and quick-fix promises, that is genuinely rare, and it is worth knowing about.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the price of GTF mentorship? The GTF Mentorship Plan is priced at approximately ₹15,000 plus GST. It includes access to advanced programs like Trading in the Zone 2.0 and extended learning resources focused on trading psychology, discipline, and consistency. It’s valid for lifetime.

Why do many traders consider Arun Singh Tanwar the best stock market mentor? Many traders see him as the best stock market mentor because of his focus on real-market experience, disciplined decision-making, and teaching the “why” behind every trade rather than just strategies.

Is GTF suitable for beginners in the stock market? Yes, GTF is designed for both beginners and experienced traders. While beginners can build a strong foundation, experienced traders benefit more from its focus on psychology, discipline, and execution.

What makes GTF mentorship different from other trading courses? GTF focuses beyond just technical knowledge by combining trading psychology, live market analysis, and habit-building. Unlike typical courses that end with recorded modules, GTF provides ongoing mentorship and real-time learning.

How is GTF different from typical stock market courses in India? Most courses focus on recorded content and basic indicators, whereas GTF provides live mentorship, real-time market analysis, and continuous guidance, helping traders build long-term consistency.