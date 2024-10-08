‘Guarantee of vikas prevailed over pack of lies’: PM Modi on BJP's Haryana win| Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performances in the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.



“Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana'. The people of Haryana have done wonders. Today is the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani is sitting on a lion with a lotus in her hand. She is blessing all of us. On such a holy day, lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time,” Modi said while addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarters.



“Guarantee of 'vikas' prevailed over pack of lies in Haryana, people wrote new history as govt elected for third term in the state,” the prime minister added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda greet the gathering at the party headquarters after the declaration of results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech at the BJP headquarters:-

1. Praising the state and central leadership, the prime minister said,"This victory of Haryana is the result of the immense hard work of the workers. This victory of Haryana is the victory of the efforts of Nadda ji and the Haryana team. This victory of Haryana is also the victory of the duties of our humble Chief Minister."



2. Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi said,"When was the last time when a Congress government retained power? Around 13 years ago, in 2011, their government had retained power in Assam. Following this, people have never given Congress a second term in any state."



3. On the third term for BJP in Haryana, PM Modi said,"13 elections have been held in Haryana so far, out of which in 10 elections, the people of Haryana have changed the government but this time what the people of Haryana have done never happened before. For the first time, a govt has been formed in Haryana after completing 2 terms of 5 years."



4. Prime Minister Modi accused the country of trying to weaken the country. “Congress wants to weaken the country by weakening the Indian society and spreading anarchy in India, that is why they are instigating different sections. They are constantly trying to ignite a fire. ”

PM Modi laid out his vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

5. Accusing the Congress of instigating the farmers, Modi said,"The country saw how attempts were made to instigate farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave them a befitting reply that they are with the country, they are with the BJP. Many attempts were made to instigate Dalits and OBCs but this society also recognized this conspiracy and said that they are with the country, they are with the BJP."



6. The prime minister accused the Congress of conspiracy to target India. “For some time now, many conspiracies are being hatched against India. Many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken India's democracy and social fabric. International conspiracies are being hatched. National parties like Congress and their allies are involved in this game.”



7. PM Modi added,"Today Haryana has given a befitting reply to every such conspiracy. Every Indian will have to take a pledge that we will not let any such conspiracy succeed. India will not deviate from the path of development."



8. PM Modi lauded the BJP's performance in the Jammu and Kashmir elections. “Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir.”



9. “Congress has done a lot of atrocities against the Dalits and backwards. For decades, they (Dalits and backwards) were deprived of 'roti, pani and makan'. Congress will never allow a Dalit or backward to ever become India's PM because Congress' family hates Dalits, backwards and Adivasis,” the prime minister said.



10. “Congress trying to defame India's institutions and mislead people,” the prime minister said.



