Guard killed, cash refill staff injured as robbers flee with 93 lakh in Bidar

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Jan 16, 2025 07:23 PM IST

A CMS agency team was depositing cash in the ATM, located near the State Bank of India’s head office, when four armed men arrived in a vehicle without license plates

Belagavi: A 40-year-old security guard was killed, and a cash refilling staff member was injured by four unidentified robbers who fled with 93 lakh from an ATM near the deputy commissioner’s office complex in Bidar on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 40-year-old security guard was killed by the robbers (Representational image)
A 40-year-old security guard was killed by the robbers (Representational image)

A team from the cash management services (CMS) agency was depositing cash in the ATM, located near the State Bank of India’s head office, when four armed men arrived in a vehicle without license plates. The robbers threw chili powder on the staff, opened fire, and fled with 93 lakh, said Bidar superintendent of police (SP) Pradeep Gonti.

“Giri Venkatesh died on the spot, while Shivakumar Rajshekhar, a 33-year-old who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment,” Gonti said.

Police suspect that the gang had followed the cash van and attacked as soon as the three-member team, including a gunman, exited the vehicle and approached the ATM cabin.

“The gunman, who was escorting the staff carrying the cashbox, is an ex-army personnel. Despite carrying a loaded rifle, he was unable to respond because the robbers threw chili powder in his face. One of the assailants, armed with a revolver, fired at close range, killing Venkatesh on the spot. The gang then fled with the cash. They were wearing masks to conceal their identities,” Gonti added.

The Bidar police are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects. “Police are investigating further and have intensified efforts to apprehend the gang,” Gonti said.

