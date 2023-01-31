'Guess...': A Nagaland minister, Shaadi.com and an Avatar 'movie date'

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday tweeted a quirky image - of himself in a plus Lazy Boy - with the note: "Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa?". The photo and the caption have been seen as a reference to his marital status and the ongoing banter with Anupam Mittal, the founder of matrimonial website Shaadi.com.

Along, who is the northeastern state's health and education minister, also tagged Mittal. "P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn't accept Anupam Mittal ji's offer yet."

"By the way I am watching Avatar," he added.

Mittal was quick to respond; "Offer still open," he said.

Along's post has been viewed more than 10 lakh times and has garnered over 3,000 'like's so far, with several Twitter users chipping in with funny reactions and comments.

"... sir that's the eternal question. every morning it comes in my mind when i take my dog outside - is he pulling me for a walk or i am pulling him for a walk," one person wrote.

"Anupam Mittal come - up with a better deal until then sir ji is out," another said.

Earlier this month the two - Along and Mittal - engaged in yet more banter after the former commented on the latter's role in an advertisement for his company. "Lagta hai ab mujhe shaadi ke liye seriously sochna parega (looks like I have to think seriously about getting married)," he wrote on the launch of 'Shaadi Live', the website's 'speed dating' service.