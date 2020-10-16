Guidelines out for cultural functions

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:07 IST

New Delhi: The ministry of culture released detailed guidelines on Thursday for conduct of cultural programmes, performing arts and allowed theatres to function at 50% capacity with a ceiling of 200 people to curb the spread of coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19).

A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditoria or any other open/closed performance spaces.

“It is advisable for all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc. to present a valid Covid negative test result to relevant authorities at the host institution. The test should have been conducted within 7 days prior to the event. Management/creative agency may provide a mobile testing unit at the venue if feasible,” the ministry said in the guidelines.

It has also advised to keep use of props to the minimal and avoid procurement of any new equipment than already designated in the premises. Production houses must ensure that minimum crew visits the premises, the ministry said.

The stage has to be thoroughly sanitised before and after each use. Sets and properties in theatrical productions are also to be kept to minimum with few changes, to avoid movement and crowding on stage.

“Artists must ensure sanitisation of their own equipment such as musical instruments before entering the venue and also before the performances,” the ministry said.

“Digital no-contact transactions shall be the preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets. All cultural institutions are encouraged to open purchase of tickets online for their events. Contact details of all customers should be taken at the time of booking of tickets, to facilitate contact tracing.”

Frequent sanitisation of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points that come into human contact shall be ensured. “Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, etc. shall be undertaken,” the ministry added.