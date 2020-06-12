Guj Cong seeks EC action over BJP’s ‘abuse’ of power

india

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action against “misuse and abuse of official machinery by the ruling party to harass” party legislators in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls.

In its representation, made by senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajeev Satav, Ahmed Patel, Amit Chavda and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party has asked the EC to take note of the FIR filed against its Gujarat MLA Punjabhai Vansh.

“This is a blatant use of police machinery,” states the representation, a copy of which has been accessed by Hindustan Times. “We strongly apprehend that anyhow, with illegal aid of the police, the ruling party is likely to prevent the MLAs from reaching the place of voting. It has also come to light that the ruling BJP intends to reopen old cases and lodge false and frivolous cases against INC MLAs with an intent to impede voters’ rights in the elections,” it adds.

The party has requested the EC to not allow the state government to file any more cases without its approval. “We also request the EC to intervene and direct that no MLA should be harassed and/or arrested,” said Congress.

“The Commission has already appointed a very senior former IAS officer, Raghav Chandra, as observer to ensure free and fair elections in the state,” said an EC official. “EC is determined to conduct free and fair elections but we can’t intervene in this, matters of jurisprudence are a separate thing. But to ensure there are no apprehension we will keep a watch and take adequate action as and when necessary,” the official added.

A second official at the Commission said that a report has been sought from the state government and it will be assessed.

The two parties have been at loggerheads over 24 Rajya Sabha seats, including the 18 for which elections were initially slated to be held in March but were pushed to June 19 due to the coronavirus crisis. The Congress, earlier this week, alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its legislators in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Subsequently, it moved its MLAs to resorts.

“If people wish to leave a sinking ship, should the BJP be blamed for it?” asked BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli. “With regard to the petition, the EC is a constitutional body, it will adjudicate on law and not on the basis of what Congress desires and does not desire.”

