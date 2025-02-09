Gujarat: 150 students from govt residential schools suffer viral infection, 18 hospitalised

As many as 150 students of three government residential schools from a cluster in Gujarat’s Surat district suffered from a viral infection, and 18 female students were hospitalised with fever, news agency PTI reported. (Representative image) The district administration deployed a team of health personnel to screen the students on the campus.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Jaideepsinh Rathod, the principal of the Sainik School, one of the three educational facilities, said several students complained of cough and fever in the last few days after which he contacted the local health centre.

Both boys and girls of the residential schools were affected, but all those admitted with fever are girls, he said. Officials said the girls were admitted to a community health centre on Saturday.

Chief district health officer Dr Anil Patel said the students have been suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, with cough and fever symptoms, for the past three to four days.

Wadi village in Gujarat's Umarpada taluka has a cluster of three residential schools with over 650 male and female students. The district administration deployed a team of health personnel to screen the students on the campus.

“We have directed the principal to ensure that the airborne infection does not spread, and keep students with fever and cough in isolation with face masks. A medical team of 30 personnel is on the school campus,” an official said.

MLA and former tribal development minister Ganpat Vasava visited the school campus. “A team of the Surat district health officer reached the school and screened the students,” he said.

HMPV case in Gujarat

In January, an infant from Rajasthan was found to be infected by the HMPV virus while being admitted in Gujarat. The child's health was reported to be stable after medical attention under intensive care.

The infected infant hailed from Dungarpur in Rajasthan and was admitted to the private hospital in Chandkheda locality of Ahmedabad on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection.