Gujarat announces Rs 3.7K crore package for rain-hit farmers

The aid will cover farmers whose crops were affected between the October 15 and November 20 period.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
The Gujarat government on Saturday announced a financial package of Rs 3,795 crore for the farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains.
(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced a financial package of Rs 3,795 crore for the farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains during the 36-day period in the months of October and November. The aid will cover farmers whose crops were affected between the October 15 and November 20 period.

“The package will cover almost all the 56.36 lakh farmers whose crops suffered damage due to rains after the (south-west) monsoon (retreated),” Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here. Farmers in areas where rains were recorded in excess of 100 mm during the period will get the compensation at ~6,800 per hectare up to two hectares, Patel said.

