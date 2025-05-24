Gujarat ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive BSF, IAF information to Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil for allegedly sharing classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) with Pakistan. Gujarat ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive information about BSF and IAF to Pakistan ('X'/@ANI)

Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth confirmed the arrest and revealed the details of the case. “Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh,” Siddharth said. “We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and IAF with a Pakistani agent.” the official said.

According to the ATS, Gohil was called in for a preliminary inquiry on May 1, where it was revealed that he had come in contact with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj on WhatsApp in June-July 2023.

“While speaking to her, he came to know that she was a Pakistani agent. She asked for photos and videos of the BSF and IAF sites, which were under construction or newly constructed. He started sharing photos and videos through WhatsApp,” Gujarat ATS SP added.

In early 2025, Gohil allegedly purchased a SIM card using his Aadhaar details and activated WhatsApp on it for Bharadwaj’s use. “At the beginning of 2025, he bought a SIM card on his Aadhaar Card and activated WhatsApp on that number for Aditi Bharadwaj with the help of OTP,” Siddharth said.

Photos and videos related to BSF and IAF infrastructure were then shared from that number, which was being used by the Pakistani agent. The ATS also confirmed that Gohil was paid ₹40,000 in cash by an unidentified man, suspected to be part of the espionage network.

“His phone was sent to the FSL. The WhatsApp numbers under Aditi Bharadwaj's name were being operated from Pakistan,” Siddharth said.

A case has been registered under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Gohil and the Pakistani agent.

The arrest is part of the ATS's ongoing nationwide crackdown on anti-national elements, particularly those with links to Pakistan.