Gujarat ATS busts illegal drug factory, seizes Alprazolam worth 107 crore

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 24, 2025 06:52 PM IST

The team also recovered 1,151.8 kg of chemicals used in the production of alprazolam from the factory in Khambhat taluka’s Neja village

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday busted a factory in Anand district that manufactured psychotropic drug alprazolam without a licence and arrested six people in this connection, police said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested six people in this connection (HT File)
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested six people in this connection (HT File)

ATS officers also seized 107 kg of alprazolam worth 107 crore from the premises.

Harsh Upadhyay, additional commissioner of police, ATS, said the team also recovered 1,151.8 kg of chemicals used in the production of alprazolam from the factory in Khambhat taluka’s Neja village.

“The accused did not have the required license from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) for the production of alprazolam, which falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

“Five of the arrested individuals were operating the unlicensed manufacturing facility. The sixth suspect, Ajay Jain, who was the receiver, was apprehended in Nandurbar, Madhya Pradesh,” said Upadhyay.

Police said investigations revealed that the accused were supplying the narcotic substance to Jain, who was previously convicted in a narcotics case and served a 16-year sentence in a similar case registered by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

