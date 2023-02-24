Home / India News / Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Big focus on farmer, education and health sector
Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Big focus on farmer, education and health sector

Updated on Feb 24, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting the state budget at Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar. Follow live updates here

Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai presents annual Budget in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha on Friday.
Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai presents annual Budget in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha on Friday.
ByHT News Desk
Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: State finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting his third successive budget. It is the first budget since Assembly elections in which the BJP retained power with a thumping majority and chief minister Bhupendra Patel was elected for a second term.  The Budget session of the Assembly will start from Thursday (February 23) and end on March 29.  The session is expected to be stormy as Opposition parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said they will raise issues of public importance such as leak of question papers of competitive recruitment exams, inflation, unemployment and farmer woes, among others. The government is likely to bring various bills, including one with stringent provisions to punish those involved in leaking question papers of recruitment exams.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 24, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    1,340 crore allocated for National Old Age Pension scheme

    1,340 crore provision for monthly pension to 11 lakh beneficiaries in National Old Age Pension Scheme: Finance Minister

  • Feb 24, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Gujarat FM announces 9, 705 crore for water resources department

    Gujarat FM Kanubhai Desai announces 9, 705 crore for water resources department

  • Feb 24, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    Gujarat Budget 2023-24: Where to watch live

    Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting his third budget in Gujarat Assembly. You can watch the LIVE budget speech here

  • Feb 24, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Gujarat govt earmarks 34,884 crore to boost education

    Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai announces 34,884 crore to boost education in the state.

