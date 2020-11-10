e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat bypolls: Two more Congress renegade win on BJP tickets

Gujarat bypolls: Two more Congress renegade win on BJP tickets

In a tight contest in Morbi seat, BJP’s Brijesh Merja emerged victorious against his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ahmedabad
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold their party symbol and flags as they gather to celebrate after learning of the initial poll results of the Bihar state assembly election and by-elections in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh states, in Gandhinagar, India, November 10, 2020.(Reuters)
         

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday won by elections to Morbi and Karjan Assembly seats by defeating contestants of the opposition Congress, the Election Commission said.

The BJP has already won Abdasa seat.

In a tight contest in Morbi seat, BJP’s Brijesh Merja emerged victorious against his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes.

Merja was polled 64,711 votes while Patel secured 60,062 votes.

In the 2017 assembly poll, Merja, who had contested on a Congress ticket, had defeated five-time BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya.

In Karjan constituency in Vadodara district, BJP’s Akshay Patel, also a Congress turncoat, won by a margin of 16,425 votes against Congress nominee Kiritisinh Jadeja.

Patel garnered 76,958 votes, while Jadeja could secure 60,533 votes.

In the rest five seats, out of the total eight constituencies for which by elections were held on November 3, the BJP has established a dominant lead.

