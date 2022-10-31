Gujarat: Congress, AAP, TMC express grief over Morbi bridge collapse incident

Opposition parties expressed sorrow over the horrific Morbi bridge collapse incident that happened in Gujarat on Sunday night, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other political parties wishing a speedy recovery for those injured while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government has initiated a thorough probe into the matter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi urged all party workers to extend their assistance in rescue operations.

“Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families,” Kharge said in a tweet.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and said, “I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.”

A suspended cable bridge over the Machchuu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday night, leaving more than 130 people dead and several others injured; over 150 people have been rescued so far. Rescue operations are underway and people fear the death toll may increase.

The bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. At the time of the incident, around 400-500 people were on the bridge.

Also Read:Gujarat bridge collapse: Morbi death toll rises to 133; rescue operations underway

Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the departed soul. “Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health,” he tweeted.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Deepest condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The injured must receive medical treatment on top priority. Lives must be saved. Then, accountability must be fixed. The Gujarat government is answerable.”

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, and also visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted. Patel also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the incident, and the PM called for “urgent mobilisation” of rescue and relief teams.

State home minister Harsh Sanghavi, meanwhile, informed that a criminal case has been registered in the matter and those found guilty will be strictly dealt with. He added that a five-member committee has been formed to unearth the lapses in the renovation work of the bridge.