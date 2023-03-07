Morbi collapse: Gujarat court rejects Oreva promoter's plea for temporary bail

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court on Tuesday rejected Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel’s plea to be released on bail for 10-15 days to complete formalities to pay compensation to the 135 people who died in the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi town. Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group sent to judicial custody after he surrenders before the Morbi court in connection with the suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 people) (ANI)

Principal district and sessions judge PC Joshi in Morbi dismissed Patel’s interim bail plea which was opposed by the state government as well as the family members of the victims.

On February 22, the Gujarat high court ordered the company which maintained the suspension bridge to pay an interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to each injured within four weeks. The Oreva Group was awarded the contract for the operation and maintenance of the British-era bridge on the Machchhu river, which collapsed last year.

Patel, one of the 10 accused arrested in the case, filed a plea seeking temporary release from jail to complete the compensation formalities, citing the Gujarat high court’s February order.

During arguments in the sessions court last week, the state government underlined that the company offered to pay compensation on its own during proceedings in the high court and hence, it should be assumed that it was ready with the financial arrangement required for the payment.

The government also submitted that the high court’s direction on compensation was for the Oreva Group and not its promoters, and the company has been functional even when Patel was behind bars.

The Morbi-based home appliances, clock and e-bike maker got the contract in March 2022 to repair and operate the for 15 years and to collect revenue from its ticket sales.

The bridge was opened to the public on October 26, 2022 the Gujarati New Year, by Patel and his family members. The Morbi municipality claimed that it hadn’t authorised the firm to open the bridge to the public.