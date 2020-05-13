e-paper
Gujarat editor reports likely CM change, booked

An FIR was registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch last Friday against Dhaval Patel, the editor of news portal Face Of Nation, under Section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 06:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Surat
         

An editor of a Gujarati news portal has been booked on the sedition charges for uploading a news item suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high-command may remove chief minister Vijay Rupani from his post and replace him with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch last Friday against Dhaval Patel, the editor of news portal Face Of Nation, under Section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Disaster Management Act, a senior officer said. “As a precautionary measure, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Patel has been detained, not arrested, and sent to SVP Hospital for a Covid-19 test,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) BV Gohil.

As per the FIR, Patel published a story on his news portal on May 7 suggesting a change of guard in the state. The article had claimed that Mandaviya has been called by the BJP high-command to discuss the same.

The article further claimed that the high command was not happy with Rupani’s handling of coronavirus crisis in the state.

