Gujarat govt allows liquor consumption in GIFT City for employees, visitors

Gujarat govt allows liquor consumption in GIFT City for employees, visitors

Dec 22, 2023

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in GIFT City can obtain an FL3 licence for the Wine and Dine facility.

Gujarat government has granted permission for the consumption of liquor in hotels, restaurants, and clubs offering "Wine and Dine" services in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), a notification issued on Friday said.

The liquor access permit will be issued to all employees and owners working in GIFT City, allowing them to consume liquor in establishments providing "Wine and Dine" services. Additionally, authorised visitors of each company are permitted to consume liquor in these establishments, provided they are in the presence of permanent employees and have temporary permit.

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in GIFT City can obtain an FL3 licence for the Wine and Dine facility. While officially working employees and visitors of GIFT City are allowed to consume liquor in these establishments, these places cannot sell liquor bottles, according to the government notice.

The entire process, including monitoring and control over the import, storage, and serving of liquor by FL3 licensed establishments in GIFT City, will be overseen by the Narcotics and Excise Department, said the notification.

Situated along the banks of the Sabarmati river, GIFT City is a business district under construction between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Functioning as a hub for cross-border financial services, GIFT City boasts cutting-edge infrastructure, inviting both Indian and international financial institutions to establish units within its premises.

Its business segment encompasses offshore banking, asset management, insurance, and attracts companies involved in capital markets, IT services, and business process outsourcing. GIFT City also hosts government-approved and regulated International Financial Service Centres (IFSC).

Gujarat has enforced the prohibition of alcohol since it attained statehood following its separation from Maharashtra. However, on multiple occasions, it has relaxed these provisions, like during global events such as the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

