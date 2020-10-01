Gujarat govt decides to provide fees reduction in private schools

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:11 IST

The Gujarat government has decided to provide 25 per cent reduction in fees in all private schools in the state.

“Keeping in mind the guardians’ widespread representations, Gujarat Government today decided to provide a 25 per cent rebate in fees in all private schools, including CBSE, IB, ICSE, and CSE, in the larger interest of the people,” the state government said in a press release on Wednesday.

As per it, the decision was taken after discussions with parents associations and school management across the state.

“The Council of Ministers took into consideration a series of government meetings with both school management and parents associations in the light of Gujarat High Court directives and rulings in the matter. And both parties agreed with the State Government,” it quoted Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma as saying.

The minister also thanked schools for agreeing to provide 25 per cent reduction in fees. Chudasma further urged both the parties to work in the interest of the students and observed that there must be no animosity between the two, the release added

According to it, he also urged guardians to deposit 50 per cent of their wards’ fees by October 31. It added that those who had paid full fees will be compensated.