Gujarat HC dismisses PIL against govt’s plan to revamp Sabarmati ashram

The Gujarat high court (HC) on Thursday dismissed a public interest petition (PIL) filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, opposing the state government’s ₹1,300-crore development plan for the historic Sabarmati Ashram and its precinct in Ahmedabad.

The fears expressed by the applicant would stand allayed following an affidavit filed by the state government assuring that the existing Gandhi ashram, spread over five acres, would not be disturbed, altered or changed, said a bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar while quashing the petition.

“The proposed project will not only uphold the ideas and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, which would be for the benefit of society and mankind at large, but the said Gandhi Ashram will be a place for learning for mankind of all age groups,” observed Justice Kumar in his order.

The Gujarat government had challenged the maintainability of the petition, filed by Tushar Gandhi in October 2021, in which he had alleged that the five trusts that manage and own various properties and tracts of land in the Gandhi Ashram have opposed the rejig plan.

The state government in its affidavit said that the five trusts — Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, Khadi Gramodyog Samiti Trust, Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, and Harijan Sevak Sangh — were on board and have already given their approval for the redevelopment project.

The petitioner had also raised apprehension about government officials being appointed as members of the new trust — Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT). The new trust was formed by way of a Government Resolution in September 2021 to work towards restoring and expanding Gandhi Ashram.

“The state government will take co-operation of all stakeholders for this project. It will preserve the Gandhian ethos and principles. All fears canvassed by the petitioner have been addressed. The five-acre existing Ashram will remain intact,” Kamal Trivedi, the state’s advocate general, told HT. “The project is being carried out by the state government in the right earnest and not in any arbitrary manner. The governing council formed for the redevelopment has representation from all the trusts.”

The Sabarmati Ashram, which was named after the river on which it sits, was home to the Mahatma from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the Indian freedom struggle. Originally called the Satyagraha Ashram, reflecting the movement toward passive resistance launched by the Mahatma, the ashram became home to the ideology that set India free.

The proposed redevelopment project involves expansion of the ashram from five acres to about 55 acres for an estimated cost of ₹1,200-1,300 crore, said a government official. “It will involve restoring all heritage buildings built in 1917; relocating families that live there; and bringing to life the Mahatma’s work, life, philosophy and messages by converting the place into a world-class memorial that will give a truly educational and immersive experience to visitors,” the official added, requesting anonymity.

In November last year, the Gujarat high court dismissed the appeal filed by Tushar Gandhi that challenged the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment plan. The court went by an assurance given by the top law officer of the state that the ashram and its ambience will not be disturbed. The court had not sought a response from the state government back then.

The matter then reached the Supreme Court, where petitioner Tushar Gandhi challenged the high court’s decision and on April 2, the apex court asked the high court to give a fresh hearing to the case after calling for a comprehensive response from the state government.