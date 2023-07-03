Home / India News / Gujarat HC issues notices to Asaram's wife, daughter in 2013 rape case

Gujarat HC issues notices to Asaram's wife, daughter in 2013 rape case

PTI |
Jul 03, 2023 10:37 PM IST

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to the wife, daughter and three women disciples of Asaram in a 2013 rape case.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to the wife, daughter and three women disciples of Asaram in a 2013 rape case in which they were acquitted while the self-styled godman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Asaram Bapu is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur (PTI Photo)
Asaram Bapu is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur (PTI Photo)

Also read: ‘Surrender without delay’: Gujarat HC rejects regular bail to Teesta Setalvad

The division bench of Justices AY Kogje and Hasmukh Suthar issued notices to the five respondents, including Asaram's wife Laxmiben and daughter Bhartiben, returnable on August 2. The court noted a delay of 29 days in filing of appeal and issued notices to the respondents.

A court in Gandhinagar had, on January 31, sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013. The victim was raped several times between 2001 and 2007 at Asaram's ashram in Motera near Ahmedabad before she managed to escape.

Also read: Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

Asaram's wife Laxmiben, their daughter Bharati, and four disciples who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime were acquitted by the court for want of evidence.

The state's legal department had, on May 6, 2023, directed the prosecution to file an appeal against their acquittal. The appeal has been filed against five of the six who were acquitted.

Asaram (81) is currently in a jail in Jodhpur in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out