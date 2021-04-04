IND USA
The number of active cases in the state stands at 15,135, including 163 critical cases.(AP)
Gujarat logs record 2,875-case spike, fifth peak in as many days

The day also saw 14 deaths, taking the toll to 4,566, and the recovery count touched 2,98,737, or 93.81 per cent of the caseload, after 2,024 people were discharged, he added.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Gujarat on Sunday reported 2,875 Covid-19 cases, the state's highest single-day addition, taking its tally to 3,18,438, the new mark coming a day after a 2815-case spike record was set on Saturday, an official said.

The day also saw 14 deaths, taking the toll to 4,566, and the recovery count touched 2,98,737, or 93.81 per cent of the caseload, after 2,024 people were discharged, he added.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 15,135, including 163 critical ones, the official informed.

"Of the 14 deaths, eight were reported in Surat, four in Ahmedabad and one each in Amreli and Vadodara. Surat led with 724 new cases, followed by 676 in Ahmedabad, 367 in Vadodara and 276 in Rajkot," he said.

In a release issued during the day, the state government said 2,28,674 people were given the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and 17,362 people above the age of 45 were given the second dose on Saturday.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,18,438, new cases 2,875, death toll 4,552, discharged 2,98,737, active cases 15,135, people tested so far - figures not released.

