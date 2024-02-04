 Gujarat Police detain cleric Salman Azhari in hate speech case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Gujarat Police detain cleric Salman Azhari in hate speech case, supporters protest

Gujarat Police detain cleric Salman Azhari in hate speech case, supporters protest

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Security has been tightened outside Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station, where the Islamic preacher has been kept.

Gujarat Police on Sunday detained Mumbai-based Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari, days after he delivered an alleged hate speech in Gujarat’s Junagadh, prompting the state police to file an FIR against the cleric, and two others.

Supporters protest outside Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station
Supporters protest outside Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station (Vaali Bate)

Azhari has been kept at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police station and hundreds of his supporters have gathered outside. Security has been strengthened in the area to maintain law and order.

Speaking to news agency ANI, his lawyer said that though the preacher is ready to cooperate in the probe, there is no reply from the police in this regard.

Earlier in the day, a series of posts were made from his X handle, stating that he was detained at 11:56 am by Gujarat ATS, Mumbai ATS, and policemen from Chirag Nagar police station.

“25-30 policemen surrounded Mufti Salman’s society and detained them (him) from his residence,” one of the posts said.

What is the case?

The cleric gave the alleged inflammatory speech on the night of January 31, at an event near the ‘B’ division police station in Junagadh. After the video went viral, the police booked him, and local organisers Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505(2) (making statements conducive to public mischief).

The two local organisers have already been arrested. As per the police, the duo sought permission for the event saying that Azhari’s address would be on religion, and to spread awareness regarding de-addiction.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

