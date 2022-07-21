Home / India News / Gujarat police officer tries to stop truck for checking past midnight, run over
india news

Gujarat police officer tries to stop truck for checking past midnight, run over

It is not clear why the truck did not stop when signalled by the police officer. The container truck was carrying industrial goods and was headed to Haryana from Gujarat’s Bharuch
Gujarat police officer Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. (Getty Images File)
Gujarat police officer Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. (Getty Images File)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A Gujarat police officer was mowed down by a container truck he tried to stop in Anand district’s Borsad town on Wednesday, police said. Kiran Raj, 40, is the third police officer to die trying to stop a vehicle in the last two days.

Kiran Raj, who was posted at Anand chokdi in Borsad, signalled the truck to stop at about 1am on Wednesday, but the container truck, which had Rajasthan registration number plates, just past. Kiran Raj and his colleague chased the truck and soon overtook it. They signalled to the truck to pull over again but the vehicle hit him.

Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. His colleague sustained minor injuries.

The driver fled from the spot but was apprehended later on Wednesday evening. Police officers said he has been identified as Gopiram Seduram Meena of Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Later on checking, the truck was found to be transporting industrial goods from Gujarat’s Bharuch to Haryana. It is not clear why the driver did not stop.

On Tuesday, Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by a dump truck that he tried to stop on suspicions that it was being used for illegal mining near Nuh’s Pachgaon.

A few hours later in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, sub-inspector Sandhya Topno tried to stop a vehicle that was being tracked from the neighbouring Kunti district for checking on suspicion that it was carrying cattle. As Sandhya, in presence of two other constables, tried to stop the pick-up van, it ran over the officer killing her on the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out