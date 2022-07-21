Gujarat police officer tries to stop truck for checking past midnight, run over

A Gujarat police officer was mowed down by a container truck he tried to stop in Anand district’s Borsad town on Wednesday, police said. Kiran Raj, 40, is the third police officer to die trying to stop a vehicle in the last two days.

Kiran Raj, who was posted at Anand chokdi in Borsad, signalled the truck to stop at about 1am on Wednesday, but the container truck, which had Rajasthan registration number plates, just past. Kiran Raj and his colleague chased the truck and soon overtook it. They signalled to the truck to pull over again but the vehicle hit him.

Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. His colleague sustained minor injuries.

The driver fled from the spot but was apprehended later on Wednesday evening. Police officers said he has been identified as Gopiram Seduram Meena of Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Later on checking, the truck was found to be transporting industrial goods from Gujarat’s Bharuch to Haryana. It is not clear why the driver did not stop.

On Tuesday, Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by a dump truck that he tried to stop on suspicions that it was being used for illegal mining near Nuh’s Pachgaon.

A few hours later in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, sub-inspector Sandhya Topno tried to stop a vehicle that was being tracked from the neighbouring Kunti district for checking on suspicion that it was carrying cattle. As Sandhya, in presence of two other constables, tried to stop the pick-up van, it ran over the officer killing her on the spot.