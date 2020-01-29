e-paper
Gujarat prepares for US President Donald Trump’s visit

President Trump is also expected to visit the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at a height of 182 metres, located on a river, located opposite the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:53 IST
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold hands on stage during the Howdy Modi Community Summit in Houston, Texas on Sept. 22, 2019. Trump is also likely to receive a grand welcome during his forthcoming visit to India. (Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)
         

Gujarat being a possible travel destination on the itinerary of US President Donald Trump who is expected to be in India in the last week of February, the state government has begun preparations for his celebratory welcome.

People aware of the developments said, Trump will be hosted in Gujarat, which has a sizeable diaspora in the US.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the government is still working out the details of the programmes to be scheduled for the visit, but there is a likelihood of a rally on the lines of events held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US and the United Kingdom.

During his last visit to the US, PM Modi addressed one of the biggest congregations, made-up largely of the Indian diaspora in Texas, as part of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

On whether such a public reception will be conducted for Trump, Rupani said, “We are planning something; there is a proposal to inaugurate the world’s biggest stadium, with a capacity of 1.10 lakh. There will be a big rally of over a lakh for both the leaders; they are both tall, world leaders who will be together on a stage, so we will have something.”

President Trump is also expected to visit the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at a height of 182 metres, located on a river, located opposite the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada.

Gujarat, which has trade ties with China and Japan, is eyeing collaborations with the United States in the IT sector.

“We are expecting some collaboration in the IT sector and with the US universities. We have already signed a twin-state pact with New Jersey (which has a large Gujarati disapora) for collaboration in various sectors such as education, tourism and infrastructure,” Rupani said.

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has hosted several heads of countries in his home state of Gujarat, including the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, PM of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon.

