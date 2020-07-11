Gujarat top 40,000 cases, Haryana nears 20,000-mark: Covid-19 state tally 

india

India has been reporting over 20,000 fresh coronavirus cases on a daily basis for the past few weeks. As many as 27,114 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 820,916. India’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 283,407 as 515,385 have recovered from the disease and 22,123 have succumbed to death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, which is also the fourth worst-affected, has topped 40,000 coronavirus cases. Covid-19 infections are on the rise in other states as well besides Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu where the tally is running in lakhs. Haryana is soon to touch the 20,000-mark. In Uttar Pradesh, where a 55-hour-long lockdown is in force, Covid-19 tally stands at 33,700.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 238,461 on Saturday. Over 132,625 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 9,893 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 130,261 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,829 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 82,324.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 109,140 on Saturday. As many as 84694 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,300 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

The state has seen Covid-19 cases reach 40,069 on Saturday. The state has seen 28,147 people recover from coronavirus while 2,022 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 33,700 while the number of recoveries has touched 21,787. The state’s death toll stands at 889.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 32,224 coronavirus cases. While 19,205 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 339 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 33,418 coronavirus cases till date while 543 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 13,836 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 27,109 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 17,348 recover from coronavirus while 880 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 23,174 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 497 while 17,620 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 25,422 Covid-19 patients till date. While 13,194 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 292.

Other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 19,934. Over 16,000 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has crossed 14,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir nears 10,000.

In Odisha, cases have crossed 11,000 while Assam has reported over 14,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 7,357, and the number of cases in Kerala is 6,950. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,373 cases. In Jharkhand, coronavirus cases inch toward 4,000-mark.

Chandigarh, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.