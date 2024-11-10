Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gunfight on between security forces, terrorists hiding in Srinagar forest

ANI |
Nov 10, 2024 10:08 AM IST

An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Sunday.

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Sagipora area of Sopore, in Baramulla district, J&K.(PTI)
Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Sagipora area of Sopore, in Baramulla district, J&K.(PTI)

According to Kashmir police, a joint operation was launched by the police and security forces in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

"A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of #terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation," Kashmir police said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

One terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, the Army said.

Three terrororists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. Two policemen and two CRPF jawans were also injured in the operations. (ANI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //