 Gunshots heard as security forces launch search operation in J-K’s Rajouri | india news | Hindustan Times
Gunshots heard as security forces launch search operation in J-K’s Rajouri

It’s not clear whether the sound was that of a speculative fire by the security forces or exchange of fire with terrorists.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Security forces have been conducting a search operation in Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the past five days.
Security forces have been conducting a search operation in Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the past five days. (AP File Photo )

Gunshots were heard on Wednesday morning in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district where security forces have been conducting a search operation for the past five days, police said.

It was, however, not clear whether the gunshot sound was that of a speculative fire by the security forces or exchange of fire with terrorists.

A police source said that gunshots were heard during the search operation launched by security forces in the wooded area near the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces claimed to have recovered in the morning three bags of ammunition and explosive materials from a gorge during searches in Talha area.

Meanwhile, Rajouri district administration has ordered the closure of all schools in Sunderbani sub division as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, there were reports of an attack on a CRPF camp in Sunderbani. However, an official refuted the reports, saying that all CRPF troopers stationed in the area were “fine”.

