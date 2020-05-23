e-paper
Gurdaspur district: 38-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19

Dr. Kishan Chand, civil surgeon, Gurdaspur, said the patient works at an oil refinery in Mumbai and had come home in a private car to his native village four days ago.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 19:23 IST
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
Gurdaspur district has reported eight Covid-19 positive cases, of which five patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital in Batala
Gurdaspur district has reported eight Covid-19 positive cases, of which five patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital in Batala(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

A 38-year-old man, a resident of Jagowal Bangar village in Kahnuwan bock of Gurdaspur district, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Saturday.

Dr. Kishan Chand, civil surgeon, Gurdaspur, said the patient works at an oil refinery in Mumbai and had come home in a private car to his native village four days ago. The district health department employees would start collecting swab samples of all those who came in contact with the Covid-19 positive patient, he added.

The district administration is preparing to seal Jagowal Bangar village, as a precautionary measure. The Dhariwal-based community health centre has been converted into a makeshift Covid-19 healthcare facility, where three patients are undergoing treatment, Dr. Chand said.

Gurdaspur district has reported eight Covid-19 positive cases, of which five patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital in Batala. The district has recorded three Covid-19 related deaths to date, Dr. Chand added.

