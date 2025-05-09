Gurugram bans drones, gliders, fireworks amid India-Pakistan rising tensions

The Gurugram administration has imposed a strict ban on drones, gliders, fireworks, and other flying objects from 9 May to 7 July 2025. This order comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, which have raised significant safety concerns. Gurugram, India-May 07, 2025: A view of DLF cyber city the blackout during the mock drill near Shankar Chowk, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 07 May 2025. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ban has been implemented under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. During this period, the following objects are prohibited:

• Drones

• Micro Light Aircraft

• Gliders and Power Gliders

• Hot Air Balloons

• Kite Flying

• Chinese Micro Lights

• Fireworks and Firecrackers (during any celebration)

Anyone found breaking this rule will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Officials said this step is necessary to avoid confusion, prevent panic, and keep law and order under control. People are asked to follow the rules and stay alert for the safety of all. The notice has been issued by Ajay Kumar, District Magistrate, Gurugram.

Earlier, Pakistani drones were spotted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday. India launched ‘Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, where 26 people were killed.