Gurugram private company alleges hacking and fraud attempt

A private company in the city filed a police complaint alleging that an attempt was made to cheat and cause financial loss to it. The company’s representatives alleged that the company’s emails were hacked into and one of its clients was asked to change his banking details for processing payments, the police said on Friday.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under sections 419, 420 , 511 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 and 66C of the Information Technology Amendment Act at the cyber crime police station on Friday.

The police said the incident was reported on June 12, when a US-based client of the company that deals in public relations reached out to them to confirm if they had requested him to change the beneficiary account and other bank details.

As per the complaint, their client told them that they received an email on May 27 requesting the change and that the email was supposed to be sent by a person handling finance in the company.

“It may be clarified that the mail is a false document and we have no connection with said account. The intention of the culprit was to cheat and cause financial harm to us as well as our US clients,” a senior official of the company stated in the complaint.

The police said the email requesed that the usual monthly fee for services now be transferred to another account.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the client noticed some discrepancies and did not make the change, instead deciding to contact the company personally. He also said the police had started an investigation.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 03:27 IST