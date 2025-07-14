Gurugram rains kill auto rickshaw driver, body found after 200 missed calls from wife

Wednesday’s rain in Gurugram proved fatal for an auto-rickshaw driver, who died after falling into an open sewer in Sector 49. The auto rickshaw driver was among five fatalities amid rain in Gurugram.(Praveen Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The police retrieved the victim’s body from the sewer after his family reported him missing as he did not answer his wife's more than 200 phone calls from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old Shailendra from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

200 missed calls gone unanswered

According to the victim's wife, she last spoke to him around 5 PM on Wednesday when he said he was dropping a passenger from Sector 10 to Sector 49 and would return soon. He stopped responding to calls after another conversation at around 9 PM.

According to a report by the Times of India, the wife called him around 200 times through the night and into Thursday morning. After getting no response from Shailendra, the family reported him missing to the cops.

The police recovered the victim's body from a sewer near Gurugram’s Sheeshpal Vihar’s Gate number 2. His phone was also recovered from his auto, which was parked near the spot where his body was found.

According to the cops, the victim had left the vehicle to relieve himself before heading home. He did not spot the submerged sewer and accidentally fell into it. The area was heavily waterlogged, with water levels ranging from two-and-a-half to three feet.

Several areas in Gurugram saw heavy waterlogging due to intense rainfall throughout the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday.

Four other fatalities in Gurugram during heavy rain

The autorickshaw driver wasn't the only person to lose his life during the heavy Wednesday rainfall in Gurugram. The city saw four other fatalities, with three people electrocuted to death while another woman died in a road accident.

A graphic designer, identified as Akshat Jain, died after receiving an electric shock from a pole near Ghasola village close to Sector 49. His family filed a negligence case against the power department at Sector 50 police station.

Another person, identified as Pawan Kumar from UP’s Farrukhabad, also died of electrocution after he touched a pole at Genpact Chowk. The third electrocution victim was identified as Prashant, who died in Arjun Nagar while visiting relatives.

A woman, identified as Vanshika, was returning home in a cab after getting off from her job as a security staff member at the IGI airport died in a road accident near Khandsa.