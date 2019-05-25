Gurugram’s demands align with MP’s vision

Residents of Gurugram and Badshahpur, two key assembly constituencies of Gurgaon, want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre to ensure that issues and problems faced by people are resolved at the earliest.

Residents have demanded immediate expansion of the transport network, improvement of basic amenities in residential colonies and effective measures to curtail pollution. HT compiled a list of five issues on which the people want immediate attention of the Gurgaon member of Parliament and the state government.

Air Pollution

Air pollution is a major problem for Gurugram residents, due to noxious emissions from vehicles, use of diesel generator sets and generation of dust from unchecked construction sites. “All major roads in the city are unpaved on both sides and are sources of never-ending dust. Diesel autos ply unchecked and the number of private vehicles further adds to the problem,” said Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, where residents recently protested against cutting of trees for widening roads.

Environmentalists and green activists in Gurugram want the state government to shelve the amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act as it threatens the protected status of Aravallis. The revival of Badshahpur drain and other water bodies are also among the top priority works that need to be taken up, said residents.

Transport

Extension of the Delhi Metro to Old Gurugram remains a long-standing demand. Fed up with promises and paperwork that has continued for the last five years, the people want the Metro extended to all parts of the city.

“The government must extend the network. Else, this huge

mandate would be wasted. If Metro is made functional, the number of private vehicles will reduce and pollution will go down,” said Meenu Singh, a resident of Sector 5.

Amit Bhatt, a transport expert, said that the immediate task of the government should be expanded city bus service on a war-footing to about 1,000 buses.

“There is also a need to have an electric vehicle policy on lines

of Delhi. Also, the streets in

Gurugram need to be redesigned to make it pedestrian friendly,” he said.

Public facilities and amenities

Whether it is private colonies, Huda sectors or slums, main issues pertain to poor roads, lack of effective solid waste management system and inadequate power infrastructure. “Our colony has been taken over by the MCG but work is being done at a slow pace. There is a deficiency of basic infrastructure, roads are in bad shape, the power distribution system needs an upgrade and so do the sanitation and sewerage system. We hope things improve now,” said Dr AK Nagpal, a resident of Sushant Lok 1.

Praveen Malik, a resident of sector 86 in newly developing sectors of the city says that there is a need for government to provide power supply, water supply and a sewerage connection to residents apart from roads.

Shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza

Shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza has been a major demand of the residents of developing sectors, owners of factories based in Manesar and city residents. Residents allege that despite being inside the municipal limit, the toll plaza charges them heavy toll.

“We want the toll plaza to be removed or shifted at the earliest as people have to spend money as well as waste their time waiting to cross the toll. Also, the government should work on priority to connect Dwarka expressway with Delhi side so that traffic can move smoothly,” said Prakhar Sahai, an activist.

Rural issues

There are six large urbanised villages in Gurugram and around 10 large urbanised villages in Badshahpur that have a population of around 15 lakh migrants, who power the malls, offices and factories in Gurugram.

Infrastructure in these villages is lacking and the need of the hour is to improve water supply, ensure solid waste is managed properly and electricity distribution is improved.

First Published: May 25, 2019 01:00 IST