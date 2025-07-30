Gurugram woman on morning walk attacked by Husky, seriously injured | On video

A pet Husky dog attacked a woman while she was on a morning walk on the Gulf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. The pet husky dog just jumped at the woman out of nowhere, knocked her down and seriously injured her. (X/@AffairsHaryana)

The woman's hand was severely scratched, and she suffered other injuries as the dog jumped at her aggressively. People around the woman rushed to her rescue, struggling to get the dog off her.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, based on which, the Gurugram police have started an investigation, according to a Live Hindustan report.

VIDEO:

(Disclaimer: This video may be triggering for some people. If so, please refrain.)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of this video.

What actually happened?

The victim, who lives in a society on Gulf Course Road, went for a walk at around 7 am. She was on the sidepath, walking and talking with two others, when a woman with her husky dog were passing her.

The video shows that the dog suddenly pounces at her, biting her arm. Though the dog's parent tries to chain it back forcefully, the dog knocks the woman down and continues to attack her.

The two people accompanying the woman, along with other morning walkers, rushed to save her from the dog. After struggling for a while, the dog parent is finally able to pull it away with the chain.

The badly injured woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she received primary treatment and was then sent home. She suffered serious injuries on her hand in this dog attack incident.

The increasing incidents of dog attacks in Delhi-NCR areas have caused residents in the region to be alarmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police wrote to the DDA regarding security and protocols at parks after a 55-year-old man, who was attacked by stray dogs during his morning walk, died.

The letter asks whether the DDA has engaged any security agency to patrol the park areas to ensure visitors' safety. It also asked as to who holds the responsibility for managing stray animals within parks and what standard operating procedures are in place under existing DDA protocols or contracts to prevent such incidents.

The Supreme Court on Monday initiated proceedings on its motion (suo motu) over the growing menace of dog attacks and resultant fatalities in Delhi, describing the situation as "alarming and disturbing".

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of the issue after a media report highlighted the death of a six-year-old in Delhi due to rabies following a dog bite.

“This is a highly disturbing news report titled ‘City hounded by strays and kids pay price’. It contains extremely troubling details. There are reports of hundreds of dog bite incidents from both cities and peripheral areas, many of which have led to rabies infections. Ultimately, it is infants and senior citizens who are falling prey to this deadly disease,” the court noted in its order.

Justice Pardiwala directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for appropriate directions.