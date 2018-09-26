‘Gurukul’ chief in custody on molestation charge in Haryana’s Hansi

Swami Krishananand, director of a Hansi gurukul for girls, was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks by a local court on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested for alleged molestation of girl students.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 10 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier on Wednesday, a team led by Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narender Kadian, took Krishananand to the gurukul and asked him to provide the keys of his room to facilitate further investigations. A police officer said Krishananand did not co-operate.

The alleged molestation at the all-girls gurukul came to light after a girl told her parents that the accused used to call girls from the hostel to his room and molest them. The parents of the victim informed the police. Later, 11 more girls also complained to the police about molestation by the accused.

On Wednesday, the village panchayat held a meeting to deliberate on the future of around 350 girls who are studying at the gurukul, including 70 residing in the hostel. A villager, who attended the panchayat, told HT on the condition of anonymity that the panchayat unanimously decided to urge the government to take over the gurukul, so that the future of students can be safeguarded. He said the panchayat also decided that the villagers will meet Hisar deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Meena in this regard on Thursday.

