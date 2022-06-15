Guwahati: Four die as building collapses due to landslide

Four labourers died after a building collapsed in Guwahati due to a landslide at Nizarapar area near Boragaon in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The landslide started around 1 am on Tuesday and the labourers were sleeping in the building when it collapsed, an official from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. “They got trapped and didn’t get much time to escape as per the eyewitnesses,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Munwar Hussain, Mofizul Haque, Amrul Haque and Asanur Ali.“One of them was from Kokrajhar district and the others were from Dhubri district,” the official added. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has gone up to 42.

All of them were construction workers who were staying in a rented accommodation, said police, adding, they were buried alive in their sleep as the building collapsed due to landslide. Security forces are trying to recover their bodies but heavy rain is delaying the process, said police.

Meanwhile, ASDMA said that heavy rain since Monday evening caused landslide at several places in Guwahati and surrounding areas. “We received reports that four individuals have come under landslide. There are reports of landslide in other areas but no casualty was reported, “ said ASDMA chief executive officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi. Heavy rain since Monday evening has caused waterlogging of many localities across Guwahati. The other areas in Guwahati where landslides were reported include Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri and Chandmari Colony.

The state government has issued an advisory, asking people to stay at home and not venture out unless necessary. “If your residence is prone to waterlogging/landslides, please consider shifting to a safer location or please contact district administration 1077/ 86381 12297,” the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration tweeted. The regional meteorological centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the northeastern states over the next four days.

(with agency inputs)